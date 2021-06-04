50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2021.

Joseph Allen Ellis, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery; theft under $25,000; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; attempted possession of synthetic marijuana.

Infant Medina, 21, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; trespassing.

Guillermo Andres Urbina, 38, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; trespassing; out of state detainer.

Michael Joseph Ross, 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; battery of the infirm.

Jeffrey Allen Harris, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Anthony Joe Lorenz, 33, Singer: Domestic abuse.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Daniel Troy Olivier Sr., 42, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.

Sarah Renee Grubbs, 32, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

