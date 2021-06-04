SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2021.
Joseph Allen Ellis, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery; theft under $25,000; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; attempted possession of synthetic marijuana.
Infant Medina, 21, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; trespassing.
Guillermo Andres Urbina, 38, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; trespassing; out of state detainer.
Michael Joseph Ross, 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; battery of the infirm.
Jeffrey Allen Harris, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Anthony Joe Lorenz, 33, Singer: Domestic abuse.
Travis Lamond Melbert, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
Daniel Troy Olivier Sr., 42, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.
Sarah Renee Grubbs, 32, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.