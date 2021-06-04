South Beauregard Elementary teacher named state finalist in Excellent Educators Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kaitlyn Richard, a South Beauregard Elementary second grade teacher, has been honored among the top elementary teachers in the state in the 2022 Excellent Educators Program, according to Kari Ifland, BPSB Teacher of the Year Coordinator.

“Ms. Richard has been selected as a state finalist in the Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the State Department of Education,” Ifland said. “She has been chosen as one of nine educators and among the top three teachers in the elementary division to be named a state finalist.”

Richard believes that involving students in an immersive educational environment is the key to making learning fun, engaging, and memorable.

She is inspired by the Benjamin Franklin quote: “Tell me and I forget; teach me and I may remember; involve me and I learn.”

One crucial component of elementary education for Richard is independent reading as students learn how to read, how to comprehend their reading, and how to apply reading to higher-level skills. Richard is passionate about bridging the learning gap from students learning how to read to them being ready to use their reading to learn.

All semi-finalists were honored at the Teacher Leader summit and the finalist were announced during a special session.

The Excellent Educators Program recognizes Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year on the high school, middle school and elementary levels for commitment to student success, excellence in their field, collaboration with colleagues, and demonstration of leadership and innovation in the classroom.

Richard will interview for the 2022 Louisiana Elementary Teacher of the Year in June. State winners will be announced at a gala honoring all the semi-finalists and finalists in July.

“We are excited for Ms. Richard,” Ifland said. “We wish her all the best as she moves forward in the Excellent Educators program for the 2022 Louisiana Elementary Teacher of the Year selection.”

