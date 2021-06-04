50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Red Cross bringing assistance to Calcasieu and East Baton Rouge parishes

American Red Cross.
American Red Cross.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Red Cross says they are assisting approximately 1,000 households within Calcasieu Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish.

Per Louisiana Regional Communications Director Stephanie Fox:

At this time, our teams are working to reach out to households that qualify for financial assistance. Across the state, primarily within East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well in Calcasieu, our disaster assessment identified more than 1,000 households that sustained substantial damage and would qualify them for this assistance.

When it comes to disaster recovery, each resident or family will have unique needs. We assign a caseworker to navigate those individually and assess what their unique circumstances or challenges may be that we, or other community partners, may be able to support.

I absolutely encourage everyone to register their damage through the State of Louisiana (https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf?fbclid=IwAR3vbdXG6pKaT8d2EJxXJU3wAdWMi3rYFq7zsYPFzAd97uLCjlHY0xP_wLg) and through FEMA. This will set folks up to reach the right people at the right agencies when the time comes. It is also important to note that even if residents registered with FEMA after Laura/Delta or the winter storm, this is a completely different incident and requires its own registration.

For residents who may not qualify for financial assistance, the Red Cross can still provide access to health, mental health, spiritual care and other types of resources. So we would ask those folks to call 1-800-Red Cross to speak to a member of the team.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Woman steals car with two kids in backseat; rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Having a place like GameZone gives kids the opportunity to get out of the house and meet people...
GameZone Esports Cafe opens in Sulphur
Calcasieu is one of five parishes included int he disaster declaration.
Disaster declaration means FEMA individual assistance for flood victims
With so many people living in campers and RVs following last year’s hurricanes, Houston River...
Fire chief shares safety reminders after Memorial Day RV fire