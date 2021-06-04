Prepping continues for the Chennault Airshow despite rain in the forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pilots are prepping for the Chennault International Airshow that takes place this weekend, but rain is in the forecast.

The Chennault Airport plans to hold the international airshow scheduled for this weekend. Despite rain in this weekend’s forecast, Chennault said the show will go on, rain or shine.

“It has to really get bad for us to cancel it - really get bad. They will fly in the rain,” said Mary Jo Bayles.

The event happens every two years. Airshow director Mary Jo Bayles said the show takes just that long to plan.

“We start planning for the next airshow as soon as one is done. We start getting the ball rolling, talking to sponsors, trying to make a plan for a date,” said Bayles.

In response to the pandemic, and worry about the turnout, Chennault made changes to the event. However, they were unaware that this year would be such a hit.

“It was the best thing to do, because we were still under restrictions with COVID. So, we went ahead and changed to the tailgating format. And it just caught on fire. In less than six weeks, we were sold out,” said Bayles.

A community beaten by natural disasters deserves something to look forward to.

“We were determined to push through and make this happen for the community, because we have been through so much in this area. I think a lot of the country doesn’t know that,” said Bayles.

The airshow is sold out. For more information, visit www.chennaultairshow.com.

