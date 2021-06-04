Lake Charles Police Department K9 Biko laid to rest.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Biko, a narcotics, tracking, and apprehension K9 has passed away.

He served the Lake Charles Police Department for about eight years.

“He was a police canine, and he did what police canines do, they go into homes and search for possible burglars,” said Shawn Caldwell, the Lake Charles Police Chief. “They search for contraband, they backed up the officer, so he was Sergeant Sawyer’s partner.

Lake Charles Police Department K9 Biko.

“He was actually the guy who rode in the cars with Sgt. Sawyer and was Sgt. Sawyer’s backup,” he said.

“Biko served the police department with honor, did everything asked of him, and was a great dog with the police department,” he added.

Thursday morning, the Lake Charles Police Department gathered and held a full honor procession following his passing on Sunday.

“Here today at this service, we had the neighbors, the Sawyer’s neighbors, the grandparents of Sgt. Sawyer’s kids, family members here because they loved the dog, so they’re going to miss him,” he said.

Commencing at the Coroner’s office and ending at the Johnson Funeral Home - this procession was quite a sendoff.

Chief Caldwell said following his retirement last June, Biko served as a family dog for the family of Sgt. Mitchell Sawyer.

“Biko served with honor in the department, but I think what’s really important and what I’d like you to know and everyone to know is he retired as a family dog,” he said. “His family loved him, the Sawyer’s, the neighbors.”

Biko was about 14 years old.

