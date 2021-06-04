50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jags shutout in opening round to Texas 11-0

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Tx. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars dropped the opening round game of the NCAA Tournament to the No. 2 overall seed Texas Longhorns 11-0 on Friday, June 4. The Longhorns out hit the Jags 14-to-4, it was the fifth shutout of the season for Texas.

The Longhorns have gone undefeated on the season, 31-0 when scoring five or more runs. Tristian Stevens threw seven shutout innings for Texas, striking out six batters and allowing four hits.

Mitchell Daly led the way for the Longhorns with three RBI, including his bases-clearing double in the bottom of the second inning to give Texas a 5-0 lead. Moss Bluff, La. native Silas Ardoin was 2-for-4 at the plate, including two RBI. Two other Longhorns also drove in two runs.

Southern will play the loser of the Fairfield and Arizona State game on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Just like the Horned Frogs, the Cowboys’ top two starters happen to be southpaws. Texas native...
Cowboys lean on 2019 regional experience as they look to notch first win against No. 1 seed
LSU baseball players finish up practice on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
LSU gets ready to face Gonzaga in NCAA Regional
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey
Mulkey offers high praise to Mainieri during exclusive interview
Southern holds its final practice before facing Texas in the NCAA Regional.
Jags make final preps before facing Texas in NCAA Regional