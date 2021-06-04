Hometown Heroes - Sulphur Armed Forces Committee

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - New life is being breathed into a program serving and honoring military veterans in Sulphur. The Mayor’s Armed Forces Committee is changing it’s name to the Sulphur Armed Forces Commission. Mayor Mike Danahay the new group is open to anyone supporting veterans.

“Not only will they recognize veterans and their accomplishments, but also services that they could make available to those veterans that are localized. Something within the city of Sulphur that they could bring in and offer to those veterans that are out there.”

Volunteers like Lisa Girot help veterans get the services they may not know about.

“Help our veterans apply for benefits they are needing. That they maybe not have a source for. In the near future, we will be able to coordinate and provide some rides to the VA center in Lake Charles for medical treatment.”

Interim commander Gerrit Lawrence hopes to get new members from all over the community, not just vets like himself.

“We are looking for as many people in the community that would like to join us to honor our veterans by doing good things with them. Some may have a little extra free time or they have a veteran or they are a military member right now and they want to get involved.”

The group will continue to coordinate parades and ceremonies honoring the city’s veterans.

