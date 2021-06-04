GameZone Esports Cafe opens in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - GameZone Esports Cafe recently opened and has tapped into the niche community of online gamers to offer them a place to game together in person.

Esports are on the rise as the virtual gaming world continues to grow, and now, gamers have a place for just that in their own community.

“We have colleges recruiting these kids now just likes it’s football or basketball,” said owner Michael Gibbs.

He said with GameZone, he wanted to create a space for people to enjoy the many avenues of gaming in a social setting. A unique opportunity for gamers who typically game by themselves at home.

“It’s really exciting to have like people by you when you’re playing it, because you can physically see their face so you know if they’re like mad or anything. So, you can make them more mad,” said player John Fugatt.

Having a place like GameZone gives kids the opportunity to get out of the house and meet people with similar interests. It also gives parents peace of mind knowing that their child has somewhere to safely game.

“You can’t get out of the game and go to YouTube or go to the internet. So, it’s very secure, it’s not something you have to worry about. Whereas when they’re gaming at home, if you’re not in the room with them, you have no clue what they’re doing,” said John’s dad Paul Fugatt.

Part of the online gaming experience is chatting with players around the world, but it’s not always safe.

“That’s not always the safest thing ‘cause you can’t control what someone else is going to say,” said Gibbs. “But I’ve set up discord on our own server inside of here where the kids can talk to each other in the store and still get the experience of chatting online.”

Gibbs said building this space in his community has been a dream. Not only does it creates a safe space for kids to play, but it reaches gamers of all ages.

“It feels like the biggest blessing ever, because I have true love for this. And that’s what was poured into this. And the kids come in and they see it,” said Gibbs.

