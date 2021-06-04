Friday morning auto-pedestrian hit-and-run leads to death of Lake Charles man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash resulted in the death of a Lake Charles man in the early morning hours of Friday.

According to Sgt. Larry Moss, department spokesman, on Friday, June 4, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Street and 7th Avenue in reference to an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run.

Moss says upon arrival, officers located a black male on the north side of the westbound lanes of travel who had died due to injuries sustained in the impact of the crash.

Police have identified the pedestrian as Terrell Thierry Jr., 38, of Lake Charles.

An unknown vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to police being notified, according to Moss.

Moss says the traffic division was called to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.

The initial responding officers are Corporal Kalon Washington and Officer Christian Arabie.

The lead traffic investigator is Corporal Rodney Grantham.

