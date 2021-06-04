FOLLOW LIVE - McNeese vs. TCU in Fort Worth Regional

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E McNeese 2 2 3 TCU 1 1 1

FORT WORTH, TX (KPLC) - The McNeese State University baseball team plays TCU at 6 p.m. Friday in the Fort Worth Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

McNeese is the Southland Conference representative in the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

TCU, the champion of the Big XII and host of the Fort Worth Regional, is the sixth national seed.

