FOLLOW LIVE - McNeese vs. TCU in Fort Worth Regional

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
123456789RHE
McNeese223
TCU111

FORT WORTH, TX (KPLC) - The McNeese State University baseball team plays TCU at 6 p.m. Friday in the Fort Worth Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

McNeese is the Southland Conference representative in the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

TCU, the champion of the Big XII and host of the Fort Worth Regional, is the sixth national seed.

Follow along live here.

