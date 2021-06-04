FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this morning, heavier rain arrives for the weekend

Make sure to have the rain gear as showers move through the area (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms are arriving this morning as they make there way to the north this morning from the Gulf and that will continue through the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and if it comes down heavy enough it could create some flooding issues, but that is something we will keep a close eye on as we head throughout the day.

As you make your way out the door to work this morning grab that umbrella and rain jacket as light to moderate rain continues to make its way in from the south and don’t be shocked to hear a rumble of thunder or see some lightning. Today will be on the soggy side as showers and storms will continue to move through Southwest Louisiana, but thankfully there will be some breaks in the rain which should help allow some of the water to drain. Temperatures this afternoon will be on the cooler side with highs only in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s as sunshine is on the limited side with cloudy skies in between the showers and storms. For your evening plans you may want to make sure to have an indoor option as rain will be scattered throughout the area and even into the weekend widespread rain looks likely.

The weekend forecast isn’t looking the best for the outdoor activities such as the air show or the fishing tournament that is supposed to go on, but there could some breaks in the rain and with that being said if you are flexible with your plans then you may be able to get them in. Either way you may want to go ahead and have alternative plans to move them indoors as widespread heavy rain will be possible throughout the weekend. Several inches of rain are possible over the next few days with many areas picking up between 3-5 inches of rain with some localized amounts higher. Highs each afternoon will be slightly below average with upper 70′s on Saturday and lower 80′s for Sunday. You can track the showers and storms using the KPLC First Alert Weather to track the latest rain moving through the area.

Moving into next week the scattered showers and storms continue into next week with highs back into the lower and middle 80′s, but the upper level low will slowly push off to the north and east through the middle to ending part of the week and that will slowly lower our rain chances. Sunshine will make a return heading into the ending part of the week and that will help to warm us up into the middle and upper 80′s. A quick look at the tropics continues to show quiet conditions over the next 5 days and hopefully we keep that going through much of the hurricane season. For now keep the rain gear handy through the next several days and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

