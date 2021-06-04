FEMA now conducting in-person inspections

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After applying for FEMA assistance, uninsured or underinsured Louisiana survivors may be contacted to schedule a home inspection for applicants who reported that their home is not safe, sanitary or functional. FEMA says these inspections are being conducted primarily in-person.

Inspections:

All inspections and interviews will be conducted following current CDC guidelines.

If applicants are uncomfortable with in-person inspections they can have a third party, such as a nonprofit organization or a friend or relative assist them.

The inspection will be conducted on the outside of the home. Inspectors can look through windows to see damage if possible, but they will not go inside the home.

What to expect:

After you apply with FEMA, an inspector will call you to schedule an inspection.

Most calls to schedule an interview will occur within three days after submitting your application. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state, or show up on your caller ID as unavailable, so be sure to answer the phone. If the call goes to voicemail, the inspector will leave a call-back number or may text.

Always make sure to keep your FEMA registration number handy, this number will be verified during interactions with an inspector.

The FEMA inspector will show a photo ID badge. If you are not shown photo identification, then do not allow the inspection. If you suspect someone is posing as a FEMA inspector, call your local law enforcement agency.

Keep in mind: an inspector will never ask for your social security number or bank information. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call or visit from someone stating they are FEMA personnel, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. CST to verify the call is legitimate.

Inspectors do not make eligibility determinations; they only document the damage sustained to your home.

After your home inspection is complete, a record of the disaster-caused damage is given to FEMA. From that record, your eligibility for disaster assistance will be determined.

If you qualify for a grant, the funds will be issued 7 to 10 days after your application.

A letter will also be sent explaining the assistance you qualified for. If you do not qualify for a grant, FEMA will send you a determination letter as to why you did not receive assistance. Read the letter carefully, you may need to provide additional information

If you suspect someone is committing fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720- 5721 or your local police department.