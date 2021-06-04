Downtown at Sundown to continue as planned

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says Downtown at Sundown will continue outside as planned, despite the chance of rain today.

Per Matt Young, director of cultural affairs:

After conferring with the National Weather Service and KPLC Weather, we’ve made a decision to keep Downtown at Sundown outside this evening. The strongest chance of rain is between now and 2:15 p.m. - with the forecast clearing up as the evening progresses.

PLEASE plan for a possible shower during setup. Take extra precautions by covering anything of value with plastic or a popup tent. If you’d prefer to sit this one out, please contact Amanda Donaldson to arrange for a refund. She can be reached at 491-9147 or by email at amanda.donaldson@cityoflc.us

We’re looking forward to another successful event, and we’re excited to bring a little happiness to SWLA residents.

