Cowboys lean on 2019 regional experience as they look to notch first win against No. 1 seed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys took the field at Lupton Stadium this afternoon knowing what awaits them tomorrow in No. 6 TCU; however, the experience of a regional trip in 2019 is a comforting factor this time around.

“It’s a lot harder to win the first one. But now that we are in another one with some of the same guys that were in the one in 2019, we definitely have the leadership to be able to feel like we belong here and take it like a business trip this time,” said McNeese outfielder Clayton Rasbeary.

That trip will once again include facing a left-handed starting pitcher in TCU’s Austin Krob. With McNeese having a lefty-dominated lineup, that’s caused problems this season.

“It’s definitely tougher, and the odds are against us with lefties. But with this many at-bats as we get off of them, you get comfortable with them,” said Rasbeary.

“To get to where we want to go, you have to face your giants at some point and that’s what postseason baseball is all about. That’s what playing for a championship is all about,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill.

Just like the Horned Frogs, the Cowboys’ top two starters happen to be southpaws. Texas native Jonathan Ellison was named the starter for Friday night to give Will Dion an extra day of rest.

“The reality of it is we probably need more than four innings out of him to get out of this region. You have to win a couple of different games and Johnathan is going to have to pitch in a big moment for us,” said Hill

“You’d love to see Dion on the mound. But with how our pitching has been lately and how close we are with one another, we don’t really care who’s on the mound. We have faith in them,” said McNeese infielder Jake Dickerson.

That’s likely because of how well the Cowboys have been swinging the bats of late - hitting .308 as a team over their last 12 games.

“Going up against a team like TCU, you need that kind of momentum. With how we played in the tournament, right now I feel like our confidence is the highest it’s been all season,” said Dickerson.

“The will to win is what I like the best about our team and what we’re going to do. It’s probably not going to go according to plan, but we will have a plan to make an adjustment off of it,” said Hill.

The Cowboys have already made history this season with back-to-back regional appearances for the first time in school history. But the Pokes are looking for more history as their veteran lineup looks to capture the school’s first win against a No. 1 seed on Friday.

