City of Lake Charles announces summer food service program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Healthy School Food Collaborative have announced that they will be providing meals free of charge for students this summer.

This program is available to all students 18-years of age or younger. All children residing in the city of Lake Charles city limits are eligible to participate at no cost.

The program will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021, and will last through July 30.

Meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes a breakfast, lunch, and snack food items.

To register to receive these meals, you can visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding.

