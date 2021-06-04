50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

City of Lake Charles announces summer food service program

City of Lake Charles
City of Lake Charles(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Healthy School Food Collaborative have announced that they will be providing meals free of charge for students this summer.

This program is available to all students 18-years of age or younger. All children residing in the city of Lake Charles city limits are eligible to participate at no cost.

The program will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021, and will last through July 30.

Meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes a breakfast, lunch, and snack food items.

To register to receive these meals, you can visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Lake Charles Police Department K9 Biko laid to rest.
Lake Charles Police Department K9 Biko laid to rest
SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2021
Rounds of showers and storms possible into this evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this morning, heavier rain arrives for the weekend
Patients in the U.S. view the Tijuana surgeries as being a cheaper alternative, but some...
Weight loss surgery in Tijuana ends in complications