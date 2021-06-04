Calcasieu residents now eligible for disaster unemployment assistance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - President Joe Biden has officially granted a major disaster declaration for five Louisiana parishes. This allows residents and businesses in these parishes to file for disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) if their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a result of the severe weather that occurred between May 17, 2021, and May 21.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting DUA applications in the following parishes: Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

The deadline to apply will be July 6, 2021.

Eligible applicants are those who meet any of the following criteria:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment and do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Extended Benefits (EB) from any state. These individuals must have also been unable to reach their job or self-employment location due to being unable to travel through the affected area because of the disaster.

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

Can not physically access the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state, or local government in immediate response to the disaster.

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income.

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.

Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing your claim. The following documents are acceptable as proof of employment:

Payroll voucher closest in date to the last workweek.

Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address, and contact information.

A written statement from the employer.

Notarized affidavit from a person with their name, address, and contact information who can verify claimant’s employment and unemployment. This is for those workers who are unable to reach their employer.

Business records such as bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements.

Notarized statement from a person with their name, address, and contact information who can verify your self-employment and unemployment.

If you are self-employed, your 2020 federal income tax return and schedules can serve as proof of prior wages. But they will not substantiate your proof of employment at the time of the disaster.

DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning May 23, 2021, until December 4, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.

Due to heavy call volume at this time, applicants are strongly encouraged to file their DUA applications online by visiting www.laworks.net through the LWC’s HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal. Applicants may also file by telephone by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

