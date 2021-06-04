Fire chief shares safety reminders after Memorial Day RV fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Memorial Day, a camper went up in flames in Sulphur.

According to the Houston River Fire Department, firefighters were called to Trina Lane shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, in reference to an RV on fire with a pickup truck in danger.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, although the RV was a total loss.

With so many people living in campers and RVs following last year’s hurricanes, Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe says now is the perfect time to remind locals of the necessary safety checks.

”It more than likely started from the refrigerator, and I believe that too because that’s the area where most of the damage is at,” said Larry Thoman

Thoman says he’s just grateful neither he nor his girlfriend were inside when it happened.

”It burned quick! I left here at 9 o’clock, and I’m getting a phone call at 9:35, 30 minutes later, and this thing is up in flames,” Thoman said.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined but investigators believe it may have originated from an unexpected source.

”We definitely know the fire started behind the refrigerator,” said Chief Lappe. “Maybe since COVID started, this is probably the fourth RV fire that we’ve worked. Unfortunately, they’re getting more and more common.”

At a time when so many in the Lake Area are relying on campers as a means to an end, Lappe says knowing the basics of fire safety and general maintenance of RV appliances is key.

“On the gas side, it uses propane. The propane ignites and heats ammonia and the ammonia, when it cools, pulls the heat out of the refrigerator, hence making it cold,” Lappe said.

He says for every major appliance in an RV, there’s an exterior panel that owners should be aware of for routine cleaning.

”That’s huge on the refrigerators. Some coaches have washers and dryers in them. But all of them have an outside access that is relatively easy and simple to get into.”

He wants to make sure everyone in motor homes stays safe by having a foam-based fire extinguisher and knowing how the vehicle’s safety windows work.

He also said that no one should ever use a heater that is not designed specifically for RVs.

RV and motor home fires can be particularly dangerous because the amount of time to react is so small.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that 20,000 RV fires occur annually.

RV fires can start when your RV is moving or when it is parked. The following tips can help you recognize the most common fire hazards.

Make a pre-trip checklist and inspect your RV every time you hit the road.

Have three fire extinguishers for your RV--one in the kitchen, one in the bedroom, and one outside in an unlocked compartment or in your tow vehicle. Make sure every traveler knows where they are located and how to use them.

Test your smoke detector.

Have at least two escape routes and an escape plan. Practice it with your travelers.

Make sure all travelers can open the front door, hatches, and emergency exits.

Ensure that your RV’s carbon monoxide and propane detectors are properly located and functioning.

Spontaneous combustion can occur in damp charcoal. Before you travel, buy fresh charcoal, keep it dry, and store it in a covered metal container.

Ensure that the power cord for connecting your RV to a campground’s electricity supply is in good condition and of suitable gauge wire to handle the electrical load. Replace damaged cords immediately.

RV Maintenance is important:

Have your RV’s brakes checked. A dragging brake can create enough friction to ignite a tire or brake fluid.

Bouncing down the road can loosen electrical connections, which can produce heat, and in turn, fire. Tighten them before your trip.

Check all 12-volt connections before every trip. Many RV fires are caused by a 12-volt short.

Leaking fluids in the engine compartment can ignite. During your pre-trip inspection, check all hoses for firmness, clamp tightness, and signs of leaking. Have repairs made before you travel.

Mechanical or electrical failures cause roughly three-quarters of the highway vehicle fires. Proper maintenance will help reduce your chances of having malfunctions on the road.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.