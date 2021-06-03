Zak Morgan to perform during Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s summer reading program

50/50 Thursdays
By Davon Cole
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library says acclaimed children’s musician and GRAMMY award nominee, Zak Morgan, will be making a virtual appearance as part of the library’s 2021 summer reading program.

Morgan will be performing on the library’s Facebook page Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m., during which Zak will be available for a live chat with attendees, according to the library.

Following the Facebook premiere, Zak’s video will remain posted for two weeks, and viewers can watch the performance as many times as they would like.

As Rick Bird from the “Cincinnati Post” put it, “Morgan sounds a bit like singer Cat Stevens, and his storytelling is an inspired cross between Dr. Seuss-style word games and the sly, edginess of Shel Silverstein. In short, it’s children’s music that adults can love.”

When he is not writing and recording, Zak performs family concerts throughout the country, and his live performances are always filled with laughter and warmth as he encourages children to read, imagine and believe in themselves.

Morgan has released five critically acclaimed records and one DVD for children and was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2003.

For more information on Zak Morgan, visit his website at www.zakmorgan.com.

For more information on this and other programming going on this summer at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, visit their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/calcasieulibrary

