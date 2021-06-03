50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Woman whose leg severed in boating incident seeks justice

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It took three years, but today the case of a young woman whose life was forever changed by a boating incident made it to a local courtroom.

The young woman lost her leg in the accident on the Calcasieu River. At the time, the driver of the boat was arrested.

The boat driver, Jason Comeaux, came to court to possibly resolve the charges against him, but that didn’t happen. He did end up with a trial date.

As for the victim, Paula Gonzales, she did talk about the day back in 2018 that changed her life forever.

It was July 28, 2018. Gonzales went from the boat to the water to look for her glasses, when the propeller hit her.

“This is the last place I was seen with two legs, matter of fact. My right leg got caught with the propeller. I died twice. I flat-lined twice in the OR and once in the helicopter,” she said at the Civic Center seawall.

The driver of the boat, Comeaux, was arrested and charged with first degree vehicular negligent injury, misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation.

“Oh, it changed my whole life. I was 26 when this happened. I had two legs. I had two legs for 26 years. And having a prosthetic for the past two years, it’s a very different lifestyle,” she said.

Gonzales hopes others will be aware of the potentially tragic results of driving a boat while under the influence.

“Be very careful of your surroundings. It’s not just yourself. It’s the people who are by you,” she said.

Gonzales will soon turn 30 and she cherishes life. She tries to inspire others.

“I have a little circle of people with traumatic accidents that I talk to daily. People with emotional support, with depression, stuff like that,” she said.

Gonzales now lives in Houston and came to Lake Charles for Comeaux’s court appearance.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” she said. It was a day she hoped she might find “justice.”

But the charges were not resolved and Comeaux’s trial is set for September 20.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash

Latest News

The work needed to help prevent flooding like what we saw two weeks ago will take the hands of...
Ditch cleaning project on LA 383 aims to prevent future flooding
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms remain possible anytime this week...
Jack-knifed tractor trailer in Lake Charles.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 East closed, 210 backed up
Siegen Lane flooding
President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding