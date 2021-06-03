50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2021.

Joevon Taylor Talbert, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Austin Tyler Yellott, 25, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominique Jermaine Henderson Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Collins James Bertrand Jr., 45, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alex Thomas Granger, 23, Bell City: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; refusal to I.D.; possession of marijuana; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Charles Anthony Grice III, 20, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Brandon Dale Berry, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Zachary Jamell Gauthier, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; disturbing the peace.

Jason Paul Moore, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Robert Duvern Richmond, 55, Springfield, MO: Contractor fraud of $1,500 or more; theft under $25,000.

Jeremy Dewayne House, 44, Monroe: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Donald Louis Guidry Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Randall Dwayne Broussard, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Brandon Michael Foote, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Kordae Vyntrel Caldwell, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Michael Joseph Allison, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; vehicle not registered; improper display of plates.

