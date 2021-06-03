50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A search for a suspect in the slayings of three children and a woman whose bodies were found in a Fort Wayne, Indiana, home has ended with the arrest of a man in Lafayette, more than 100 miles away.

Police say 21-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron was an acquaintance of the victims, whose identities haven’t been released.

Police say Hancz-Barron was arrested at a Lafayette, Indiana, housing complex.

Authorities say the bodies of the victims were found late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows Cohen Hancz-Barron. Police call him a suspect in the killings of three children and a woman found slain in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Fort Wayne Police Department via AP)

