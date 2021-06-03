50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SOWELA Oakdale hosts welding informational session

(Source: SOWELA)
(Source: SOWELA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College Oakdale will be hosting a free Welding Informational Session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The event provides prospective students with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about the Welding program, explore financial aid and scholarship opportunities, how to apply, and more.

The Welding program is designed to prepare students for employment in the field of welding.

Instruction is provided in various processes and techniques of welding including:

  • Oxy-fuel cutting
  • Carbon arc cutting
  • Shielded metal arc welding
  • Gas tungsten arc welding
  • Flux-cored arc welding
  • Gas metal arc welding
  • Pipe welding
  • Plasma arc cutting
  • Blueprint reading
  • Welding symbols and joints

After completion of this program, the student will have covered the skills designated by the American Welding Society (AWS) and will be prepared to take the AWS Entry Level Welder Test.

To register for the informational session, visit www.sowela.edu/welding.

For more information about the event or enrolling in SOWELA, please contact SOWELA – Oakdale Site Coordinator Magan Solieau at (318) 335-3944, ext. 6985.

SOWELA is also currently registering for the Fall 2021 semester, including in the welding program. To apply, visit www.sowela.edu/apply or email onestop@sowela.edu for details.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Rounds of rain expected over the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue for Thursday, heavier rain possible by the weekend
Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Volunteers help with recovery.
Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Volunteers help with recovery
Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Volunteers help with recovery.
Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Volunteers help with recovery
Lake Charles police hold procession for K9 Bilko
Lake Charles Police hold honor procession for K9 Bilko