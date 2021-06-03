Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Volunteers help with recovery.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief are helping lake area residents clean out their homes following last month’s torrential rainfall.

“My team got down here on Monday evening,” said John Mohler, the Northwest Regional Coordinator for Missouri Baptist disaster relief. “We’re just here to help the people get back to some kind of normalcy and rebuild their lives after the multiple storms that have impacted this area by helping clean out their houses.”

Dan Freeze, a volunteer says they are going through homes in the lake area helping residents with their homes following May 17th rainfall.

“Right now, we go through a home, and we look at it and determine where the mold is, where potential mold could be in the future as we go through and discuss with the homeowner the possibilities,” he said.

While they are currently working on their second home since their arrival on Monday, Mohler went into detail about the process.

“This home here actually had it a little over afoot,” he said. “So we’re cutting all the Sheetrock out about four foot, and then we will clean it up, we will pull all the nails, sweep all the floors, and then we’ll come in and spray it.”

He says many states are also in town helping with the process.

“We’re fortunate this week, we have teams from Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, all down here along with us from Missouri, to help out this process, because it’s a big load,” he said.

He says it is a blessing for him to be able to help.

“It is a blessing for me to be able to come down and to serve, you know, there are days when all of us need a hand,” he added.” “When we work together, you make light work, if you know, we have a crew of 10 people come down, you work 10 hours, one day, you’ve done 40 hours, or you know, several hours of work there. And so you get a lot done.”

And if you require assistance, Mohler says there is a number you can call.

“There’s a local 211 number that somebody could call if they need help, and they will connect them with some of the agencies down here that work and we’re not the only group that is down here.

Mohler says this is the second house his team has worked on since they got here.

They will be heading back home on Friday.

