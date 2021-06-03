50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Practice for Chennault Airshow underway

A member of the Blue Angels flies over KPLC Thursday in preparation for this weekend's...
A member of the Blue Angels flies over KPLC Thursday in preparation for this weekend's Chennault International Airshow.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jet rocketed over KPLC just after noon Thursday as the Blue Angels practiced for this weekend’s Chennault International Airshow.

The skies over Southwest Louisiana have been active all week with aircraft preparing for the show.

So, if you’re wondering about that loud rumbling noise or what’s streaking across the sky, it’s likely an Airshow performer.

Click HERE for more on the Airshow.

A member of the Blue Angels flies over KPLC Thursday in preparation for this weekend's...
A member of the Blue Angels flies over KPLC Thursday in preparation for this weekend's Chennault International Airshow.(KPLC)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region...
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 3, 2021
Pasta Lab brings a new interactive experience to the Lake area
Pasta Lab brings a new interactive experience to the Lake Area
Pasta Lab brings a new interactive experience to the Lake area
Pasta Lab brings a new interactive experience to the Lake area
Authorities searching for Lake Charles robbery suspects
Authorities searching for Lake Charles robbery suspects