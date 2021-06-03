Practice for Chennault Airshow underway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jet rocketed over KPLC just after noon Thursday as the Blue Angels practiced for this weekend’s Chennault International Airshow.

The skies over Southwest Louisiana have been active all week with aircraft preparing for the show.

So, if you’re wondering about that loud rumbling noise or what’s streaking across the sky, it’s likely an Airshow performer.

A member of the Blue Angels flies over KPLC Thursday in preparation for this weekend's Chennault International Airshow. (KPLC)

