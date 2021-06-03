Pasta Lab brings a new interactive experience to the Lake area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a chance to get out of the house and try something new, why not learn how to make pasta?

Pasta Lab located at 1301 E. McNeese Street offers classes and will teach you how to make pasta out of just two simple ingredients.

Pasta Lab is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The store also sells a variety of different kinds of pasta from penne, to macaroni, or maybe even grab an infused pasta.

They also sell freshly grated cheeses, alfredo, an assortment of oil and vinegar, and more.

