McNeese practices at TCU ahead of Friday’s Regional Opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Forth Worth regional gets underway tomorrow with the McNeese Cowboys set to make their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Their opening game will be against the regional host, sixth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

“We expect TCU to have a great crown and that’s part of the fun and that’s what makes college athletics great,” said Justin Hill, McNeese head coach.

The Frogs are the 2021 Big XII Champions and are back on the National scene for the first time since their four straight College World Series appearances from 2014 to 2017.

Clayton Rasbeary: “I kind of like the underdog mentality going in to A nationally ranked team and getting to play a big dog like that, it’s definitely fun. The juices will be flowing a little bit more than normal,” said senior outfielder Clayton Rasbeary,

TCU has announced it’s sending its Saturday starter to the bump in Austin Krob. The southpaw is tied for the lead on the team in wins with seven. The sophomore is sporting a 3.74 ERA while averaging over five strikeouts per appearance.

“He’s been in the situations, he’s had moments of glory and brilliance and he’s had moments that were not so good. He puts a lot of pressure on himself during the course of the game to be perfect and that’s not going to happen. We have told him, you’re good is good enough. We expect to see the very best version of Austin Krob tomorrow night,” said Jim Schlossnagle, TCU head coach

Since TCU’s media availability, Justin Hill announced that Jonathan Ellison will take the mound vs. the Frogs. His last outing vs. Southeastern, in the Southland Tournament, was a good one - going five innings while allowing just two runs.

But something to keep an eye out for in case the Pokes and TCU meet up again down the line, Frogs coach Jim Schlossnagle had high praise for Will Dion.

“He’s the perfect match up to pitch against TCU, there is no doubt about it. He’s left-handed and really controls the run game well, which is obviously a big part of our offense and he’s really quick to the plate,” said Schlossnagle.

We’ll hear more from the Pokes tonight as they aim to pick up their first NCAA victory since 1993.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.