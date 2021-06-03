Lake Charles Police hold honor procession for K9 Bilko

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department will be giving K9 Bilko a full honor procession from the Coroner’s office to Johnson Funeral Home this morning, June 3, 2021.

Bilko was an 8-year veteran of the department with partner Sgt. Mitch Sawyer. He was a narcotics dog, a tracking dog, and an apprehension dog. He retired in June of 2020 and died on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The honor procession will begin around 8:30 a.m.

