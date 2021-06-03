50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Police hold honor procession for K9 Bilko

Lake Charles police hold procession for K9 Bilko
Lake Charles police hold procession for K9 Bilko(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department will be giving K9 Bilko a full honor procession from the Coroner’s office to Johnson Funeral Home this morning, June 3, 2021.

Bilko was an 8-year veteran of the department with partner Sgt. Mitch Sawyer. He was a narcotics dog, a tracking dog, and an apprehension dog. He retired in June of 2020 and died on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The honor procession will begin around 8:30 a.m.

