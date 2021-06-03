Lake Charles City Council addresses flooding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, many Lake Charles residents voiced their frustrations about having to constantly worry about flooding.

“We are still waiting on an action plan. Awaiting grant money is not responsible enough to begin the continued and continue cleaning the drainage systems you have been aware of since August 2020,” said a Lake Charles resident to the City Council.

A resolution was sent to the Gravity Drainage Board by the council outlining their concerns, specifically maintenance on canal laterals.

“We belief if we can move the water faster, then the drainage problem in Lake Charles, well hopefully it will be resolved. The faster we can send the water, the faster drainage will take place,” Rodney Geyen said.

Councilman Rodney Geyen says both the City Council and Gravity Drainage Board are going to lay out a plan and talk to the public about their needs.

“It has been a problem, and I believe the Gravity Drainage Board will be coming up with some positive actions on how we can curve this flooding problem,” Geyen said.

Geyen said they are only sending a resolution, but they hope the drainage board will adhere to their requests for action.

“Let us get together and really come up with remedies that we can utilize to prohibit flooding,” Geyen said.

An in-depth resolution will be on the agenda at the next City Council meeting.

