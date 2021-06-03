50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles announces summer food service program

City of Lake Charles.
City of Lake Charles.
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program has partnered with The Healthy School Food Collaborative to provide meals free of charge for students this summer.

The city says the program is for all students 18 years of age or younger regardless of income, race or nationality, and all children residing in the city limits are eligible to participate at no cost.

The program will begin on Monday, June 7, and will last through Friday, July 30. The city says meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes breakfast, lunch and snack food items.

To register to receive these meals, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding.

For more information call the City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program at 337 491-1270.

