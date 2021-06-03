50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards updates La. citizens on COVID fight, more

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several important topics in Louisiana.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the people of Louisiana on Thursday, June 3, to provide the latest in the state’s fight against COVID-19 and other important topics.

Edwards is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. WAFB will stream the speech live online and in the WAFB News app.

The Louisiana Department of Health had problems with releasing the state’s numbers for Wednesday, June 2, but on Tuesday, June 1, there were 1,010 new cases and 16 deaths. There were increases in patients in the hospital and those on ventilators.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Also Tuesday, officials reported 1,652,028 vaccine series had been initiated and 1,467,560 had been completed. The governor has been using his media availability to encourage those eligible to get one of the three vaccines now available. During recent news conferences, Edwards has been asked if Louisiana is planning some sort of incentives program, like other states, to entice more people to get vaccinated. He has indicated there have been discussions but a specific approach has not been finalized. He could speak about this topic Thursday.

President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding

On Wednesday, President Biden ordered federal assistance for people in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette parishes who suffered damages due to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in May. Edwards will most likely make mention of this latest development.

As businesses struggle to hire, disagreements over unemployment benefits continue

The extra federal unemployment expires on Sept. 6, 2021. So far, Edwards has refused to do what other states have done and reject the extra money. Many await to hear what he now has to say about the topic.

Gov. Edwards signs 51 bills into law

Bills approved by the Louisiana Legislature have started hitting the governor’s desk for his signature and he has started putting pen to some of those. He is expected to talk about some of these that he strongly supports and others that he doesn’t plan to sign.

