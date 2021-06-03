FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms taper this evening, heavier rain threat this weekend

Evening Plans (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the bulk of the storms that began this morning in parts of Southwest Louisiana now beginning to wind down, so scattered thunderstorms look to continue to around through sunset but a quieter even looks to be on tap for our area. Just like today though, it’s likely that more thunderstorms will begin flaring up closer to sunset on Friday, so get ready to have your umbrellas and raincoats ready as you head out the door.

Friday storms return (KPLC)

I expect the best chances of rain on Friday to again be in the morning and afternoon where scattered heavy downpours at times could lead to brief street flooding, as these storms have had a history of popping up suddenly and remaining nearly stationary until they rain themselves out. This could lead to localized higher from town to town across Southwest Louisiana.

Heavier rain threat Saturday (KPLC)

Saturday looks to get even more interested as rain chances begin in the morning with the potential for heavy downpours at times that could again lead to street flooding. This comes as a stalled cut-off low over Texas combines with copious amounts of Gulf moisture getting pulled up through the state that could lead to high rainfall rates in any storms that develop. A break toward Saturday night will only bring more widespread heavy downpours and thunderstorms back for Sunday.

Rain chances lower later next week (KPLC)

We’ll continue to see high rain chances Monday with the middle to latter part of next week hopefully bringing some signs of settling this overactive weather pattern down a bit toward the second half of next week. The likelihood of an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain is very likely over the next 7 days, but some areas could pick that much up in a single day in localized spots that see the heaviest downpours.

The good news is that there is nothing brewing in the tropics, but it’s a good reminder to get prepared as June storms are always possibility in the Gulf. Pick up our free 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide and Tracking Chart and all area Popeye’s Restaurants.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.