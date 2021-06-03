FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue for Thursday, heavier rain possible by the weekend

Daytime heating will help to spark showers and storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pretty much a repeat start to our Thursday as to what we saw the last few morning with temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s and very muggy conditions. Thankfully the shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday has tapered off and most of us are off to a dry start, but a few light showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out as you head off to work and school.

Showers and storms make a return for our Thursday afternoon (KPLC)

Even though we are seeing a dry start, don’t forget that rain gear as showers and storms return to the forecast for the late morning and into the afternoon as we add some of the daytime heating. As of now the visibility remains good across the area with not too many locations experiencing fog, but as we move through the rest of the morning and near sunrise a few locations with dense fog can’t be ruled out. Similar to the last few days some sunshine will be possible throughout the day helping to warm temperatures back into the lower and middle 80′s for the highs and with the extra sun it could make it feel more like the lower 90′s as the humidity is going nowhere anytime soon. Storms once again will be capable of producing heavy rainfall as well as lighting and gusty winds, but the severe threat much like the last couple of days is on the lower side with our focus more on a flooding risk should a few locations pick up heavy rain in a short period of time.

We see the possibility for heavier rain heading into the weekend (KPLC)

Through Friday and the weekend the chance of showers and storms remains high with the highest chances coming Saturday through Monday as an upper level low moves across the area bringing more widespread rainfall. Some of this rain could be heavy at times bringing the potential of flooding as many locations could see 2-4 inches of rain from the system with isolated amounts even higher. We will keep a close eye on that for you of course and temperatures look to stay on the cooler side with highs only in the lower 80′s right on through Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend you’ll need to make sure to have an alternative plan for indoors as well as we’ll be dodging rain drops. There will be breaks in the rain so if you can be flexible you could still do them outdoors, but it will be on the wet side.

A stalled low to our rest keeps the rain right on into next week (KPLC)

Into next week rain chances remain in the forecast with scattered storms around each afternoon right on through the end of the week. Highs will slowly climb from the lower and middle 90′s to start the week to middle and upper 80′s to round the week out. Rain chances will slowly begin to fall s well by late next week and then hopefully drier weather will settle in. As for the tropics all remains quiet at this time with no development expected over the next 5 days. Keep the rain gear handy over the next several days and as always check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar.

Several inches of rain likely to fall through next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

