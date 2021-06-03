Ditch cleaning project on LA 383 aims to prevent future flooding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The work needed to help prevent flooding like what we saw two weeks ago will take the hands of many.

Improved drainage and reduced flooding are the goals of a ditch cleanup project to clean out about three miles of debris along LA Highway 383 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Couches, bricks and tree limbs are just some of the items found in the trenches along Highway 383.

”DOTD works with local partners to identify areas where we can focus and do extensive work,” said Spokesperson Tammy York.

This week, crews are working to clear ditches to help prevent future flooding along state roadways.

”We are also doing the drainage and ditch cleaning on LA 383 in the curve in Jeff Davis Parish, and we also completed some ditch cleaning on 1143 in Cameron Parish.”

York says litter and hurricane debris has been their biggest challenge following last year’s storms.

“Litter is a constant problem across our state. It’s not unique to any road or parish. In the end, we spend almost nine million dollars annually to pick up litter,” York said.

She says both dirt and tree limbs can block water from draining, and it’s something the department is trying to get a handle on across the region.

”We’re also drafting an agreement to clean the underground drainage structures on Ryan street from McNeese street to downtown Lake Charles,” York said. “We know that there are areas that need more attention like Lake Street where we are cleaning ditches, but we know that a long-term solution is going to be switching out pipes and regrading ditches.”

As these ditches are located within curves along LA 383, a message board has been put in place to notify motorists of the operation, and a pilot vehicle will be utilized for safety while the crew is at work.

This work is being performed to assist with drainage and is expected to be complete on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

