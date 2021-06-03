50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Parish School Board hosts job fair

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be hosting a job fair this summer to hire for a number of positions.

Jobs that are currently open include but are not limited to:

  • Bus driver
  • Custodian
  • Maintenance technician
  • Paraprofessional

Anyone interested in working for the Calcasieu Parish School System is invited to attend the fair which will span two days and take place at two locations. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with representatives from each school and learn about current and projected job openings. Resumes are welcomed, and informal interviews will take place on-site, while formal interviews will be scheduled for later dates.

The following are the fair dates and locations:

June 15

Washington Marion High School Gymnasium

2802 Pineview Street, Lake Charles

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 16

Sulphur High School 9th Grade Campus Gymnasium

600 Willow Avenue, Sulphur

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Lake Charles police hold procession for K9 Bilko
Lake Charles Police hold honor procession for K9 Bilko
SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2021
We see the possibility for heavier rain heading into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue for Thursday, heavier rain possible by the weekend
City Council on flooding issue
Lake Charles City Council addresses flooding