Calcasieu Parish School Board hosts job fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be hosting a job fair this summer to hire for a number of positions.

Jobs that are currently open include but are not limited to:

Bus driver

Custodian

Maintenance technician

Paraprofessional

Anyone interested in working for the Calcasieu Parish School System is invited to attend the fair which will span two days and take place at two locations. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with representatives from each school and learn about current and projected job openings. Resumes are welcomed, and informal interviews will take place on-site, while formal interviews will be scheduled for later dates.

The following are the fair dates and locations:

June 15

Washington Marion High School Gymnasium

2802 Pineview Street, Lake Charles

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 16

Sulphur High School 9th Grade Campus Gymnasium

600 Willow Avenue, Sulphur

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

