Authorities searching for Lake Charles robbery suspects
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects they believe are responsible for robbing someone at a local hotel and casino in Lake Charles.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched in reference to the robbery on May 17, 2021.

During the investigation, the victim told deputies he was in his hotel room with a woman he did not know and that she saw he had a large amount of cash and jewelry. The victim said that shortly after the woman left the room, a man knocked on his door. When the victim opened the door the man forced his way into the room and robbed him.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage they believe shows the suspects leaving in a dark-colored car.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects or the car in the surveillance footage to contact them at 491-3605.

