SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2021.

Ryan Michael Willis, 26, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana.

Derrick James Bertrand, 19, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Dedrick Davon Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court.

Kyle Joseph Natali, 29, Sulphur: Hit and run driving.

Ashly Renee Moreau, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Steven John Bellard, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Shaun Benjamin Chmielewski, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Anthony Sean George, 38, Delhi: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Aaliyah Monae Murray, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Joevon Taylor Talbert, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Austin Tyler Yellott, 25, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominique Jermaine Henderson, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Collins James Bertrand Jr., 45, Sulphur: Failure to signal when turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alex Thomas Granger, 23, Bell City: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of marijuana; contempt of court.

