Sun up for Lake Chuck returns.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can eat the seeds, or you can plant them.

“Sunflower seeds serve a wonderful purpose in life and in the ecosystem and in a person’s regular diet,” said Helen Lewis, the assistant director for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

But, in this specific case, the city of Lake Charles’s Recreation and Parks Department is inviting residents to plant them in part of its Sun Up for Lake Chuck program.

“One of the good things about this program, it was inspirational because the COVID-19 had everybody stuck in their homes. Everybody was afraid to go out,” she said. “So this program was invented and came to fruition, and we asked parents to come to the facilities, pick up seeds and go home and work together with their children.”

In partnership with the city of Lake Charles, Nature in Focus, and Sasol, Lewis says this is in an effort to plant our own sunflower seeds and help the bees pollinate Lake Charles.

“We’d like for them to take their little antennas and rub it into their pollinators and get the pollen and go travel around, and that’s how we get a chance to see them all over Lake Charles,” she said.

If you want to participate but don’t have any sunflower seeds, you can stop by a few parks around town to pick up an informational packet and sunflower seeds.

“Right now, we’re at Drew Park,” she said. We have Tuten Park, Riverside, McMillan Convention Center, and Bell Art Center, which is known as Hillcrest. You can go by any one of those facilities and pick up the packet of information.”

That information packet not only comes with instructions and the history of sunflowers, it also comes with lessons and activities that can last a month.

“There are color sheets in here, you could color the type of birds that you see that come out and eat the sunflower seeds.”

Lewis says the packet comes along with ten sunflower seeds, four of which are native to Louisiana.

They are asking people to plant their sunflower seeds and post a picture of them on social media using the hashtag #sunupforlakechuck.

