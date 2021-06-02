50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sun up for Lake Chuck returns

Sun up for Lake Chuck returns.
Sun up for Lake Chuck returns.
By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can eat the seeds, or you can plant them.

“Sunflower seeds serve a wonderful purpose in life and in the ecosystem and in a person’s regular diet,” said Helen Lewis, the assistant director for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

But, in this specific case, the city of Lake Charles’s Recreation and Parks Department is inviting residents to plant them in part of its Sun Up for Lake Chuck program.

“One of the good things about this program, it was inspirational because the COVID-19 had everybody stuck in their homes. Everybody was afraid to go out,” she said. “So this program was invented and came to fruition, and we asked parents to come to the facilities, pick up seeds and go home and work together with their children.”

In partnership with the city of Lake Charles, Nature in Focus, and Sasol, Lewis says this is in an effort to plant our own sunflower seeds and help the bees pollinate Lake Charles.

“We’d like for them to take their little antennas and rub it into their pollinators and get the pollen and go travel around, and that’s how we get a chance to see them all over Lake Charles,” she said.

If you want to participate but don’t have any sunflower seeds, you can stop by a few parks around town to pick up an informational packet and sunflower seeds.

“Right now, we’re at Drew Park,” she said. We have Tuten Park, Riverside, McMillan Convention Center, and Bell Art Center, which is known as Hillcrest. You can go by any one of those facilities and pick up the packet of information.”

That information packet not only comes with instructions and the history of sunflowers, it also comes with lessons and activities that can last a month.

“There are color sheets in here, you could color the type of birds that you see that come out and eat the sunflower seeds.”

Lewis says the packet comes along with ten sunflower seeds, four of which are native to Louisiana.

They are asking people to plant their sunflower seeds and post a picture of them on social media using the hashtag #sunupforlakechuck.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash

Latest News

Sun up for Lake Chuck returns.
Sun up for Lake Chuck returns
SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2021
Scattered showers and storms return each of the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms throughout today, higher rain chances for the weekend
This is what Ashley Royer's home looked like during May 17th flooding.
Drainage board flooded with complaints