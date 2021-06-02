50/50 Thursdays
SOWLEA offering two-week intro to construction class

(Source: SOWELA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is offering a two-week “Introduction to Construction” class beginning Monday, June 14.

The class will cost $50 with students receiving a $500 stipend at the end of the course for successful completion of all assignments and testing.

The course is designed for anyone interested in learning entry-level construction skills.

Training covers the following:

  • Safety principles
  • Construction math principles and application
  • Introduction to hand and power tools
  • How to read and understand construction drawings
  • Introduction to rigging slings, hoists, hitches, and other hardware
  • Procedures and techniques for proper material handling
  • Basic communication and employability skills

Classes will be held Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during both weeks. Students who complete all modules of the class will receive NCCER and OSHA 10 certifications, as well as a certificate of completion from SOWELA.

Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited number of training seats are available.

For more information or to apply, you can visit www.sowela.edu/construction, call (337) 421-6560, or email workforce@sowela.edu.

