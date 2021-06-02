SOWLEA offering two-week intro to construction class

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is offering a two-week “Introduction to Construction” class beginning Monday, June 14.

The class will cost $50 with students receiving a $500 stipend at the end of the course for successful completion of all assignments and testing.

The course is designed for anyone interested in learning entry-level construction skills.

Training covers the following:

Safety principles

Construction math principles and application

Introduction to hand and power tools

How to read and understand construction drawings

Introduction to rigging slings, hoists, hitches, and other hardware

Procedures and techniques for proper material handling

Basic communication and employability skills

Classes will be held Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during both weeks. Students who complete all modules of the class will receive NCCER and OSHA 10 certifications, as well as a certificate of completion from SOWELA.

Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited number of training seats are available.

For more information or to apply, you can visit www.sowela.edu/construction, call (337) 421-6560, or email workforce@sowela.edu.

