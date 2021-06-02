SOWLEA offering two-week intro to construction class
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is offering a two-week “Introduction to Construction” class beginning Monday, June 14.
The class will cost $50 with students receiving a $500 stipend at the end of the course for successful completion of all assignments and testing.
The course is designed for anyone interested in learning entry-level construction skills.
Training covers the following:
- Safety principles
- Construction math principles and application
- Introduction to hand and power tools
- How to read and understand construction drawings
- Introduction to rigging slings, hoists, hitches, and other hardware
- Procedures and techniques for proper material handling
- Basic communication and employability skills
Classes will be held Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during both weeks. Students who complete all modules of the class will receive NCCER and OSHA 10 certifications, as well as a certificate of completion from SOWELA.
Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited number of training seats are available.
For more information or to apply, you can visit www.sowela.edu/construction, call (337) 421-6560, or email workforce@sowela.edu.
