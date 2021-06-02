50/50 Thursdays
President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding

Siegen Lane flooding
Siegen Lane flooding(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The following information is from The White House:

WASHINGTON - Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from May 17 to May 21, 2021.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the parishes of Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette. 

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. 

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.  The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

