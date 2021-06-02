McNeese State University recognizes trailblazers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eleven McNeese State University alumni were recognized at the 4th Annual Trailblazer Awards program sponsored by the McNeese Black Alumni Chapter.

This program, which raises money to support the BAC Scholarship Fund established with the McNeese Foundation, identifies community leaders who have had a significant impact on McNeese and the black community.

The program’s keynote speaker was the Rev. Jimmy R. Stevens of the New Covenant Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

2020 recipients:

3rd Judicial District Attorney John F. Belton (1986)

Retired educator Ina F. Delahoussaye (1975)

Retired educator M. Dolores Hicks (1967, 1971, 1975)

Retired educator Charles A. Honore (1969)

SEED Center executive director Adrian Wallace (1990)

2021 recipients:

Edriena (1985, 1992) and Edward Alexander (1989, 1993)

retired accountant Roxie (1974) and industry operator Robert Boxie (1974, 1980)

Jennifer (1978, 2000) and Kenneth White (1974, 1977)

John F. Belton, of Basile, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies. He has served as president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association and vice president for the National District Attorneys Association and as a board member for several professional organizations. He is also a member of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, Western, Middle, and Eastern Federal District Courts, the Louisiana Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association, and the Lincoln Bar Association.

Ina F. Delahoussaye, of Lake Charles, received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree with a Plus 30 certificate. Delahoussaye served the students of Calcasieu Parish first as a teacher and then as a consultant and supervisor of instruction. She retired in 2013 and is now Director Emeritus of Technical Assistance for School Improvement to Calcasieu Parish schools.

M. Dolores Hicks, of Lake Charles, received a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree, a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision, and an education specialist degree. She served 47 years as a Calcasieu Parish teacher and principal before working for the state as an assessor and administrative director of elementary schools.

Charles A. Honore, of Lake Charles, received a Master of Education degree. He began his education career as a chemistry and physics teacher and then transitioned into the roles of counselor, assistant principal, and principal. Honore then moved to a director’s position with Calcasieu Parish schools before becoming assistant superintendent for auxiliary services. He also served as interim superintendent and deputy superintendent for the parish before he retired in 1988. Honore was the first black person to hold each superintendent title.

Adrian Wallace, of Lake Charles, received a Master of Business Administration degree. He serves as the executive director for the Southwest Louisiana Business Incubator inside the McNeese SEED Center. The business incubator offers start-up space, business training, and access to equipment and services that provide a pathway to success for small businesses.

Edriena Alexander, of Lake Charles, received an associate degree in word processing and a Bachelor of Science degree in office administration.

Edward Alexander, of Lake Charles, received an associate degree in liberal studies and a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He is the pastor of Christian Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

Roxie Boxie, of Lake Charles, received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She worked for 41 years as a cost accountant system coordinator with PPG Industries/Axiall.

Robert Boxie, of Lake Charles, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and Master of Education degree in administration and supervision. His first job was as a teacher of history, math, and science courses. Boxie switched careers and has been employed with Citgo Petroleum for 41 years, where he is currently chief operator.

Jennifer White, of Lake Charles, received a Bachelor of Music Education degree and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision.

Kenneth White, of Lake Charles, received a Bachelor of Music degree.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.