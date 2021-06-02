McNeese baseball heads to Fort Worth Regional; bracket preview

FORT WORTH, Tx. (KPLC) - With the conference tournaments wrapped up college programs across the country are now gearing up for the next stage of their season in the NCAA regional tournaments. The Cowboys were selected as the four seed in the Fort Worth regional alongside TCU, Oregon State, and Dallas Baptist.

Below is a primer to get you prepared for the bracket this weekend.

MCNEESE COWBOYS

The McNeese Cowboys repeated as Southland Conference champions after defeating Sam Houston State 2-1 in nine innings. They outscored their opponents 33-4 while in SLC Tournament play. The Pokes are currently unbeaten in postseason play this season and will look to keep that streak going. The combination of veteran experience and bullpen pitching has helped carry McNeese up to this point. Clayton Rasbeary leads the Pokes in batting with an average (.360) and home runs (12). Fellow senior Nate Fisbeck leads the way in the RBI department with 61. The pair will be a big part in how the Cowboy’s offense performs in the regional. McNeese will face TCU on Friday at 6 p.m.

NO. 6 TCU HORNED FROGS

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big XII Championship win after beating Oklahoma State, 10-7. This was TCU’s third conference title in eight seasons (2014 & 2016). A name to remember for TCU is Brayden Taylor. Taylor had a career-high three stolen bases in the championship game and is second on the team in home runs and RBIs. The Horned Frogs surpassed a single game stolen base record (8) that was held by Texas. It’s this type of base running efficiency McNeese’s defense will have to prepare for when the two teams square off on Friday.

OREGON STATE

Oregon State will be making its second visit to the Fort Worth regional. The last time they made an appearance was in 2009 and during that run, they defeated Texas A&M but lost to TCU twice. Overall, this is the 20th NCAA regional appearance for the Beavers in program history. This is a team that finished sixth in the Pac-12 standings but lost in the conference championship to the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon State is led by its pitching staff and defense. The Beavers posted a 3.42 earned run average this season, which tops the Pac-12 and is ranked ninth nationally. OSU also has a .983 overall fielding percentage which also leads the Pac-12 and is fourth nationally. They will take on Dallas Baptist on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

DALLAS BAPTIST

The Patriots of Dallas Baptist earned their bid into the Fort Worth regional for the third time since 2014 after winning the Missouri Valley Conference title over Indiana State, 12-8. This will be the Patriot’s seventh appearance in the NCAA tournament, and they will be attempting to advance to the super regional round for the first time in a decade. DBU’s rotation is as deep as any team in the tournament field with Dominic Hamel, Rhett Kouba and Luke Eldred. Eldred comes in with a hot hand after striking out 11 batters in the team’s semifinal win over ISU. In addition, Hamel, is 12-2 on the mound with a 3.71 ERA and Kouba is 6-1 with a 2.21 ERA. The Patriots have some pop on offense with three players over 10 home runs on the season including second baseman Jackson Glenn, the MVC player of the year.

