50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU continues preps for Eugene Regional; Torina shares great respect for Mainieri

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball Tigers are continuing to prepare for head coach Paul Mainieri’s last NCAA Tournament appearance and the final games of his coaching career.

Mainieri, of course, announced Friday, May 28, that he’ll be retiring when the season ends.

LSU got some more cuts in Tuesday afternoon, before leaving Wednesday for the trip of more than 2,400 miles to the NCAA Regional in Eugene, Ore.

The Tigers will face Gonzaga on Friday, June 4, at 9 p.m. (Baton Rouge time).

LSU head softball coach Beth Torina, whose season just ended in heartbreaking fashion against Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional at Tiger Park, shared the great respect she has for Mainieri.

“He is a legend,” said Torina. “Not only at LSU but in the sport of baseball. He is an incredible man, an incredible friend, incredible mentor. He could be in the biggest series and he’ll still reach out to a softball coach down the road and give some encouragement. He’s been a great friend. And LSU has expectations through the roof ... created by Skip but created by him, too.”

Torina is the special guest on the Jacques Talk podcast available Wednesday, June 2. It is a great 20-minute chat about all things LSU softball and more.

It will be available on the WAFB YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash

Latest News

McNeese baseball heads to Fort Worth Regional; bracket preview
Southern Baseball
Jags set to leave for Austin Regional on Wednesday
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia
McNeese baseball hot streak
Cowboys look to stay on hot streak heading to Fort Worth Regional