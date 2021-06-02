Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Vinton

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning in Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police.

The shooting happened on the on-ramp of I-10 West around 3:00 a.m.

Trooper Derek Senegal says the incident involved the occupants of an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Vinton police responded to the incident which resulted in a suspect being shot.

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it is released.

