Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Vinton

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning in Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police.

The shooting happened on the on-ramp of I-10 West around 3:00 a.m.

Trooper Derek Senegal says the incident involved the occupants of an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Vinton police responded to the incident which resulted in a suspect being shot.

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it is released.

