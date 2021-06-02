Local business recovers after recent flood

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many home and business owners are facing similar challenges after last month’s flooding. Some are overwhelmed by the damage and unsure of where to turn for help.

Business owner Karen Larocca and her husband are left with a mess following the recent flood event, spending thousands of dollars of their own money for repairs. They said it is devastating to small businesses.

“With COVID, you are not making as much money for a small business to make a living, and to have to handle this type of devastation when it could be prevented, it’s bad,” said Craig Larocca.

Larocca said vehicles are to blame, and that he contacted local authorities to block roadways so that water wasn’t pushed into the buildings along East Prien Lake Road.

“We are having to spend money, after money, after money because people cannot have the consideration to slow down and not push water into businesses, which destroys the business, " Larocca said.

They have reached out to FEMA, but help for businesses is not readily available.

“We had two hurricanes, an ice storm, COVID and now a flood. It is just over the top, and we are not getting any help,” Larocca said.

