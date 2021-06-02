50/50 Thursdays
Jags set to leave for Austin Regional on Wednesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars will be leaving campus Wednesday morning and busing to Austin, Texas for their NCAA Regional appearance.

Interim head coach Chris Crenshaw was thrust into the position six weeks before the season began after Kerrick Jackson left for a position with Major League Baseball.

The transition seems to be a smooth one so far.

“Yeah, I had been here, I had recruited most of the guys,” said Crenshaw. “I was a familiar face but Coach Jackson had his way of doing things and I had my way of doing things. I know a lot of coaches who wished they were in the NCAA Tournament this year, especially going through COVID, to get here now.”

The Jags will be taking on the top-seeded Texas Longhorns on Friday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

