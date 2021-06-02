Hospital hosts emergency response training

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Healthcare professionals from across the region participated in the Hospital Emergency Response Training for Mass Casualty Incidents course hosted at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

When the worst happens, healthcare professionals need to be ready. That’s why 40 medical personals took part in a two-day emergency preparedness course.

Training for mass casualty incidents includes preparing professionals in all aspects of medical care.

“Helps bridge the gap in between pre-hospital and hospital, making sure we work together for the best of the community and patients,” said Acadian Ambulance Quality Improvement Coordinator Jeremy Brow.

The program was open to a variety of healthcare workers in and out of the emergency room to integrate an emergency response network.

“Security from the hospitals, biomed from the hospitals, even local EMS providers, so it’s a very diverse group,” said Scott Kyle with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. “It’s for the betterment of our community to come together to provide good patient care.”

Kyle is the emergency management director for Lake Charles Memorial and was the instructor for the HERT program. He said that all the area hospitals already work closely with one another, especially in emergency situations.

The course attendees said communication between departments and agencies is key when working together during mass casualty emergency events.

“We’re all working together as a community, you know, between the hospitals and the different facilities. I think that’s really awesome to know that we’re all on the same team,” said Annie Rainwater-Johnson, Lake Area Hospital Emergency Department Clinical Director.

The training aims to prepare these professionals for events like chemical contamination, tornadoes, flooding, hurricanes and much more.

“We have to think of worst case scenarios. We have to be prepared for worst case scenarios and be prepared, and if we can offer and extend that training to other facilities in the region, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Kyle said.

The following are some of the skills participants will learn during the program:

· Analyze the need, composition, and use of a Hospital Emergency Treatment Team during an emergency, mass casualty incident, or disaster situation.

· Summarize the organization and operation of the Hospital Incident Command System as it integrates with the Incident Command System during response to mass casualty incident.

· Differentiate the medical responses to a variety of illnesses and injuries that may result from a mass casualty incident.

· Select and use the appropriate level of personal protective equipment as hospital first receivers in response to a disaster involving patient contamination.

· Structure the healthcare facility Emergency Treatment Area to support medical operations in response to a mass casualty incident.

· Establish a Hospital Emergency Response Team that meets all safety requirements, provides security to the hospital, and efficiently manages patients for processing into the hospital facility for follow-up treatment.

· Compare decontamination methods and procedures.

· Perform Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment© (START) and JumpSTART procedures within the Emergency Treatment Area during a hospital response to a mass casualty incident involving contamination.

· Conduct operations in an Emergency Treatment Area while wearing appropriate personal protective equipment in response to a mass casualty incident involving contamination.

· Conduct an effective medical response to a mass casualty incident using the Hospital Emergency Response Team approach.

