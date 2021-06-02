First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms remain possible anytime this week...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we saw scattered showers and storms Wednesday with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions. These showers will likely continue through the afternoon and evening hours, then it will gradually wind down in the evening. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s by Thursday morning and with the humidity it will feel much warmer.

Thursday and Friday I expect a repeat of the past couple of days and that means scattered showers and storms most likely in the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid away from rain with highs topping out in the mid 80s along with heat indices in the low to mid 90s! Rain chances will be near normal at 40%, but rain may occur at any time morning or afternoon and even in the overnight hours. We may see some upper level disturbances move across our area, these could increase the chance of rain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level low pressure system will develop over the southwestern United States by the end of the week. It will then move east into Texas by the weekend and then gradually lift northeast by early next week. This is likely to increase our rain chances further, and I have raised them to 60% Saturday through Monday. I know there are a lot of events scheduled for the weekend, and these will likely be impacted by rain. There will likely be periods of time without rain, so if you are flexible with timing you may still be able to do things outside. However, if rain is an issue it might be best to plan on moving indoors to be safe if possible.

We should return back to a more typical summer pattern by early next week. That still means a 40% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We are now in hurricane season, but the tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. I know that no one wants to think about it, but now is the time to make sure you know what you would do if a storm threatens our area. You can also pick up a free hurricane tracking chart at all area Popeyes restaurants.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.