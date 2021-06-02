FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms throughout today, higher rain chances for the weekend

Make sure to have the rain gear handy with scattered showers and storms around (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off to a muggy start once again with a few showers around mainly south of I-10 towards the coastline lifting off to the north and east with time. You’ll need the rain gear once again as showers and storms will be a good possibility moving throughout the day once again with models hinting at the best chance for our southern areas today along and south of I-10, but isolated and scattered storms can’t be ruled out for areas north either.

More rain expected to develop into the afternoon (KPLC)

Stepping out the door this morning it’s an oppressive start as dew points sit into the lower 70′s making for a tropical feel and couple that with temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s. While it may not be raining at your place as you head out the door, that doesn’t mean you will remain dry for the rest of the day as more storms look to fire through the afternoon as we add some daytime heating. Much like yesterday there may be a few peaks of sunshine through the clouds, but it will be held to a minimum and that is why our temperatures slowly climb through the afternoon back into the lower and middle 80′s. The main concern with any showers or storms today will be the heavy rain and lighting with some gusty winds possible, but the chance of any severe weather remains on the lower side. If you are hoping for a pattern change you’ll have to wait a little while longer as the rain is going nowhere in a hurry.

Scattered showers and storms return each of the next 3 days (KPLC)

For the rest of the week scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast as the jet stream sits right over Southwest Louisiana bringing in plenty of moisture and creating enough lift to spark showers and storms. The question will be whether or not we get an upper level system through the area bringing more widespread rain or will it remain on the scattered side. Good news is that at least through Friday at this point in time models have it more scattered in nature, which would help prevent any major issues with flooding as we see breaks in the rain. Into the weekend and early next week an upper level low will approach our region and this unfortunately does look to bring more widespread rain just in time for the weekend. Highs remain steady into the lower to middle 80′s through Sunday and even into next week.

Heavier rainfall possible heading into our weekend (KPLC)

With the rain chances remaining high and the possibility of some heavy rain we could be looking at several inches of rain with most suggesting somewhere between 2-5 inches of rain with localized higher amounts. We will keep a close eye on this for any potential signs of flooding and keep you updated along the way, but even into the middle and ending part of next week rain chances remain in the forecast. A quick look at the tropics shows no major changes as no new development is expected over the next 5 days. Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay dry out there!

Heavier rain looks to move in over the weekend bringing us several inches of rain (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

