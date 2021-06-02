Drainage board flooded with complaints

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -In all close to thirty citizens went before the East Calcasieu Drainage Board to tell their personal stories,

“It’s overwhelming. It messes with your mind. You better be rooted and grounded in God, because let me tell you, this will take you out,” said Deidre Carmen, resident

Some gave heart breaking accounts as they now face redoing their homes for the second and third times.

“Whatever you say you’ve been doing we haven’t seen it. Not before laura, not at delta, and not now,” said resident Ruth Conner.

Others told stories of frightening escapes from rising water on their streets.

J.D. Partin, resident: “I went back and got the second set of kids. One of my baby girls, she’s got spina bifida, she can’t walk. She weighs about 84 pounds now, so i’m picking her up, putting her in this thing.”

There were also examples of frail elderly in dire circumstances. People are demanding that something change and they want more accountability.

“There’s been study, after study after study. Enough studies! It’s time to do something!” said resident Scott Landry

And they want action to solve problems many feel have gone on far too long.

“Investing more money and time into building our homes is pointless if there is no preventive maintenance schedule to maintain the entire lateral system within the parish,” said Resident Gail Sledge.

“I’m hearing scary things from my neighbors that people left and right have given up on living here,” said resident Paul Pettifer.

“Why are we always such a reactive city. Why can’t we be proactive about anything?”said resident Scott Olivier.

Drainage Board President Mike Wittler assured citizens their concerns are being heard and that the board will work diligently toward solutions.

