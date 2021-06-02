Barbe ranked No. 1 in multiple national baseball polls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccanneers are the No. 1 team in the nation according to polls by MaxPreps and Perfect Game. The two publications ranked the Bucs as the top team in their national high school baseball team rankings released this week.

Baseball America and the National High School Baseball Coaches Association meanwhile have Barbe as the second-ranked team in the country, although both polls were last updated in mid-May.

The Bucs are receiving national praise following their second straight state title run, a 5-0 shutout of West Monroe.

Barbe’s final record of 39-2 is the same record the program posted in 2014. That season the Bucs were declared national champions by Baseball America, MaxPreps, Perfect Game and the NHSBCA.

The Bucs overcame numerous obstacles before the season ever got underway. The Lake Charles community dealt with a pair of hurricanes and a winter freeze in the offseason, both of which contributed to a lack of practice time and damaged equipment. Despite that, the Bucs rallied together to bring home their sixth title since 2012.

Barbe averaged 6.7 runs per game and only allowed five runs during the course of the playoffs. That includes the team’s pitching performances in Sulphur. Jack Walker and Gavin Guidry combined for 18 innings of work vs. Sam Houston and West Monroe allowing just two hits, eight walks and no runs.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.